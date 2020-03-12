Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are urging people in Townsville to contact them if they have seen this boy who was reported missing.
Police are urging people in Townsville to contact them if they have seen this boy who was reported missing.
News

Boy, 10, goes missing after walk to city

11th Mar 2020 2:36 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old boy missing in South Townsville.

The boy was last seen walking towards the city from Boundary Street late this afternoon.

He is indigenous and described as being about 150cm tall with short black hair and hazel eyes.

The boy was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a black print, dark shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing children qld townsville townsville police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Foreshore clean reveals ‘good news’

        premium_icon Foreshore clean reveals ‘good news’

        Environment This small by passionate group of local braved the rain to clean once of Noosa’s most popular areas and they were pleased with the results.

        Drunk carer crashes car, caught twice in one night

        premium_icon Drunk carer crashes car, caught twice in one night

        Crime He will be without a license for years after he was caught twice

        Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        premium_icon Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        News Kitchen fire erupts in beachside retaurant

        Brave little girl to undergo open heart surgery

        premium_icon Brave little girl to undergo open heart surgery

        Health A Sunshine Coast mother will clutch her daughter’s hand