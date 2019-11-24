Menu
RIVER INCIDENT: A toddler has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being pulled from Maroochy River late this afternoon. Photo: File.
News

Boy, 4, pulled from river

Lacee Froeschl
24th Nov 2019 5:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER was rushed to hospital after reportedly being pulled from Maroochy River late yesterday afternoon.

Ambulance crews were called to Thomas Street in Maroochydore at 4.46pm to reports a little boy was involved in a post-immersion incident where he swallowed water.

The patient was believed to be a four-year-old boy who was treated at the scene.

A QAS spokeswoman said he was later transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

maroochydoore near-drowning post immersion queensland ambulance services rivers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

