A boy was flown to hospital after he was critically injured in a crash at Parklands MX Park.
News

Boy, 7, still critical after Good Friday motocross crash

by Danielle O’Neal, Maddy Morwood
4th Apr 2021 11:02 AM
A seven-year-old boy remains in a critical condition in hospital after a trail bike crash at a Sunshine Coast motocross park on Good Friday.

As of Sunday morning, the boy was in a critical but stable condition in the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Paramedics were called to Parklands MX Park in Kenilworth off Pullen Lane about 1.30pm Saturday after the three bikes allegedly crashed into one another.

The young boy was flown in a rescue helicopter with an altered level of consciousness according to a spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service.

Another boy, aged thirteen, was also flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition with reports of a femur fracture.

A third boy, whose age is unknown, escaped with minor injuries and did not need medical assistance.

Worried bystander Dave Maddern expressed his concerns on Facebook, saying all those involved were in his family's thoughts.

