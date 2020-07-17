Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Napranum gang rape: Three boys charged over alleged Cape York attack on five-year-old
Napranum gang rape: Three boys charged over alleged Cape York attack on five-year-old
Crime

Five year old boy allegedly gang raped in Cape York

by Chris Calcino
17th Jul 2020 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged three boys over the alleged gang rape of a five-year-old boy on a remote Cape York beach.

A QPS spokesman confirmed the attack allegedly happened on the beach at Napranum just after 7pm on July 1.

"Three boys aged between 10 and 13 will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act after the alleged rape of a five-year-old boy earlier this month," he said.

The minimum age of criminal responsibility in Queensland is 10, meaning the three alleged attackers can be convicted of a criminal offence if it can be proved they knew what they were doing was wrong at the time of the offence. 

Originally published as Boy allegedly gang raped in Cape York

More Stories

cape york crime editors picks gang rape napranum gang rape rape allegations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why passionate new club president is no lazy Bones

        premium_icon Why passionate new club president is no lazy Bones

        Community At 87, most men are more interested in kicking back on their lounge chair than putting their hand up to lead a community group, but Geoff Bone is different.

        How Coast-based business protects contact tracing data

        premium_icon How Coast-based business protects contact tracing data

        Technology Concerns over data security with coronavirus contact tracing at hospitality venues...

        New tenant raises hand for abandoned TAFE

        premium_icon New tenant raises hand for abandoned TAFE

        Education Sandy Bolton determined to see the “rebirth” of idle TAFE site

        Matt Preston reveals quirky dinner party tradition

        premium_icon Matt Preston reveals quirky dinner party tradition

        Food & Entertainment The former MasterChef judge and popular food critic knows a thing or two about...