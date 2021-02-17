Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The boy was taken to hospital with fractures to his leg. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The boy was taken to hospital with fractures to his leg. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Boy falls 5 storeys from rooftop

by Erin Lyons
17th Feb 2021 5:37 AM

Detectives are trying to piece together how a young boy fell from a five-storey rooftop in Sydney's inner suburbs.

Emergency services were called to an apartment block on Botany Road in Waterloo about 3.30pm Tuesday where they found an 11-year-old boy suffering leg injuries "consistent with a fall".

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with fractures to his leg.

Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A crime scene has been set up and an investigation is underway.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Originally published as Boy falls 5 storeys from rooftop

More Stories

boy fall rooftop

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He was tripping’: Torture accused’s police interview

        Premium Content ‘He was tripping’: Torture accused’s police interview

        Crime Defence barrister Simon Lewis has questioned why police didn’t interview the man an alleged torture victim says he called trying to get help.

        • 17th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Man knicks popular cafe’s moped to make a buck

        Premium Content Man knicks popular cafe’s moped to make a buck

        Crime Man broke into a Coast cafe’s storage shed and stole a moped

        • 17th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Young tradies survive nasty head-on crash

        Premium Content Young tradies survive nasty head-on crash

        Breaking Coast tradie says he's lucky to be alive after head-on crash

        Coast woman enraged by taxi voucher refusal threatens nurses

        Premium Content Coast woman enraged by taxi voucher refusal threatens nurses

        Crime Woman lashed out at nurses and threatened to follow them home