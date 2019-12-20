Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A boy is in a critical condition after he was found nearly dead in a pool at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
A boy is in a critical condition after he was found nearly dead in a pool at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
News

Boy fighting for life after near drowning

by Campbell Gellie
20th Dec 2019 7:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boy is fighting for his life after being found unresponsive in a pool at Hornsby on Friday afternoon.

It's understood the five-year-old was found in a pool at an apartment complex on the Pacific Highway about 5.30pm.

Three NSW Ambulance crews arrived on the scene shortly while a CareFlight helicopter carrying a specialist doctor and critical care paramedics landed on a nearby sports field at Barker College.

The boy was intubated and stabilised before being taken by road ambulance to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition.

child critical drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firey’s heartfelt thanks to Peregian fight extras

        premium_icon Firey’s heartfelt thanks to Peregian fight extras

        News A rural firefighter who was in the thick of a dangerous bushfire at Peregian Springs has thanked those who dropped everything to lend a hand.

        Beach campground set to reopen after $3.2m upgrade

        premium_icon Beach campground set to reopen after $3.2m upgrade

        News A popular Noosa campground overlooking the beach is taking bookings for the new...

        Aussie rockers ready for a break after Noosa gig

        premium_icon Aussie rockers ready for a break after Noosa gig

        News Playing gigs around the country to thousands of adoring fans seems like a dream...

        Peregian bushfire under control, but warnings remain

        Peregian bushfire under control, but warnings remain

        News Residents' relief as fire under control