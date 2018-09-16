Menu
Boy found locked in disused bank safe in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
16th Sep 2018 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

A YOUNG boy was taken to hospital after he was locked in a disused bank safe. 

Authorities found the boy at about 11.50am on Saturday and he was taken to Ipswich Hospital for observation.

Emergency services were called to the business on Brisbane St, which used to be a bank, to free to boy.

It is not known how long he was in the safe for. 

bank safe ipswich ipswich hospita qas
Ipswich Queensland Times

