Boy hit by car, airlifted to hospital in critical condition

A TEENAGE boy has been flown to hospital in a critical but stable condition after he was hit by a car near a Sunshine Coast high school.

Cooroy Ambulance Station acting officer in charge Shaun Bright was among paramedics called to the scene near Noosaville State School on Beckman's Rd about 12.30pm.

"A young 14-year-old male was hit with a vehicle," he said.

He reported the boy had signs of a head injury, and was bleeding from the ears and mouth.

A rescue helicopter landed at the school's oval and transported the boy to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Advanced care paramedics, critical care paramedics and flight paramedics were all involved in the first response and rescue operations.



Traffic is heavily congested on Beckmans Rd.

Diversions are in place around Beckmans Rd in Noosaville. Google Maps



Police would not confirm if the child was a student at the school.

Traffic diversions are currently in place at the roundabout at the Noosa bushland.

