A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with injuries to his head and arm after falling eight metres from a tree in Sydney’s north.
News

Boy injured in 8-metre tree fall

by Anton Nilsson
8th Dec 2020 7:03 PM

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with head and arm injuries after falling 8m from a tree.

Emergency services were called just before 3.30pm to the scene in Belrose, in northern Sydney.

Paramedics were told the 13-year-old boy had climbed eight metres up the tree before falling down.

"He suffered multiple injuries, including to the arm and head," an Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said.

The boy was loaded into an ambulance and sent to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

A hospital spokeswoman said he was in a stable condition on Tuesday evening.

