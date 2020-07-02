Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TRAPPED: Emergency services are currently working to help free the boy. .
TRAPPED: Emergency services are currently working to help free the boy. .
News

Boy trapped in trailer outside of Warwick

Tessa Flemming
2nd Jul 2020 1:37 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.10PM: The boy has been transported  to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it didn't look as if he had suffered any injury. 

"I don't know how or if we've gotten the leg out of the tyre yet," she said. 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a Goomburra residence, after reports a child has become stuck in the rim of a spare trailer tyre.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, the boy's leg is trapped in the tyre at a property between North Branch Rd and Pigeon Rd.

A QFES spokesman said they received the call at 1.15pm and that one crew was currently on scene and two more were on the way.

More updates to come.

rescue
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        premium_icon Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are gearing up to reach capacity this weekend as antsy partygoers are expected to pour into venues following months of lockdown.

        REVVED UP: Dental assistant on track for Superbike glory

        premium_icon REVVED UP: Dental assistant on track for Superbike glory

        News When Noosa dental assistant Sharni Pinfold starts talking about ‘revving up the...

        Iconic Noosa restaurant changes hands after 21 years

        premium_icon Iconic Noosa restaurant changes hands after 21 years

        News Since 1999, this Noosaville restaurant has been a favourite for tourists and local...

        Business owner faces new trial on ‘Get High’ drugs charges

        premium_icon Business owner faces new trial on ‘Get High’ drugs charges

        Crime Court orders new trial for ‘Get High’ trafficker accused