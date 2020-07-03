Police hunt for tinny thief after boy's pride and joy stolen

STOLEN: Police are asking for assistance to locate this tinny belonging to an 11-year-old Noosa boy.

STOLEN: Police are asking for assistance to locate this tinny belonging to an 11-year-old Noosa boy.

Police are seeking assistance to locate a stolen tinnie belonging to an 11-year-old Noosa boy.

Noosa officer-in-charge Acting Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell confirmed Maritime Services Queensland had been advised to keep an eye out during river patrols.

"We would like to see this one returned to an 11-year-old Noosa Heads' boy," he said.

The Quintrex model boat, with registration Z1846Q, was stolen from the banks off Lake Weyba Dr, Noosaville.

A Yamaha outboard was locked to the tinnie at the time.

"Anyone on the waterways who may have seen this tinnie to photograph it with occupants or hold it and police will attend straight away," he said.

Act Sen-Sgt Cavell said this was a good reminder for all water users to secure vessels in and around the waterways.

"There are a lot of people out and about with the school holidays and often boats are left unattended with rods, fuel tanks, Eskies in them and this makes it attractive for opportunistic thieve," he said.

"Police are working in conjunction with Maritime Services Queensland on a regular basis on the river, plus Sunshine Coast Water Police were on the river last week conducting patrols."

Police are also maintaining proactive 4WD patrols of the Noosa North Shore up to Double Island through the Teewah Beach camping area to assist the Queensland National Parks and Wildlife Services.

"Our aim is to make the Noosa region a safe holiday destination for all, including on the water, camping and four-wheel-driving," he said.

"And with COVID-19 restrictions easing, to maintain law and order around the licensed premises to prevent incidents bought on through excessive alcohol consumption.

If you have any information on the stolen tinnie, contact Policelink on 131 444 and use this Crime Occurrence number: QP2001363166.