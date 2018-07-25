Brad to launch his 'labour of love'

SATURDAY GIG: Brad Schultz will launch his debut EP titled Fools at Zachary's this Saturday.

SATURDAY GIG: Brad Schultz will launch his debut EP titled Fools at Zachary's this Saturday. Caitlin Zerafa

LOCAL musician Brad Schultz has been hard at work producing his debut album and is set to launch it this Saturday, July 28.

The indie/pop artist will showcase songs from his six-track EP Fools plus covers with a live band at Zachary's Hastings Street.

"Fools has been a labour of love and a creative outlet,” Brad said.

"I have so many songs from over the years and these six are a mixture on life and love.”

"My style is indie/pop with a country seasoning you could say - I never set out to be like that, the songs created themselves.”

Brad has always been involved in music and was part of a band in Brisbane.

A career change saw Brad leap to the corporate world for 10 years working in insurances before music called him back.

"I've swapped the corporate shirt and shoes for a guitar and thongs again.”

"I now play gig around the Coast five times a week.”

Fools draws on inspiration from transitioning from corporate to music life and Brad enjoys the writing process, seeing it as a therapy to "get stuff out”.

Brad has recently played at Sea and Sound Festival at Mooloolabah and Bush to Bay in Hervey Bay.

"A few radio stations in America and Unearthed have contacted me,” Brad added.

Brad will play from 7:30pm and his album will available to purchase on the night or is on iTunes and Spotify.

"What better place to enjoy it than having a pizza at Zachary's,” he said.

Just secretly, Brad's favourite pizza is Main Beach.