Accused serial killer ‘injured in prison’

Bradley Roberts Edwards is expected to be transported from Hakea prison into central Perth for the hearing.

One of the most anticipated murder cases in Western Australia's history has been adjourned because accused Claremont serial killer, Bradley Robert Edwards, was taken to hospital.

Edwards was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds to his neck.

Justice Stephen Hall said he was still chasing information about why Bradley Robert Edwards, 50, was taken to hospital.

"Mr Edwards is not in court today, because has been taken to hospital," Justice Hall said.

"I have no other information at this moment.

"At this stage he is not fit to attend court so we will take an adjournment until I see more information."

Edwards, 50, is accused of murdering Ciara Glennon, 27, Jane Rimmer, 23, and Sarah Spiers, 18, who were abducted off the streets on the Claremont night-life strip in 1996 and 1997.

He is also accused of the sex attacks on two teenage girls in 1988 and 1995.

The former Telstra worker and Little Athletics volunteer has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At a pre-trial directions hearing in the West Australian Supreme Court last Thursday, prosecutors were expected to argue that "propensity evidence" - which is not directly related to the allegations but to past conduct - should be included as part of the case against Mr Edwards.

But the hearing, which is due to run for three days, lasted only 45 minutes after prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo called for an adjournment so Justice Hall could examine more evidence, including "extreme" pornography.

"There are no words in our submission that are capable of describing what is seen," Ms Barbagallo said.

"We are not talking about pornography that is beige or vanilla, we are talking about pornography that is extreme."

Bradley Robert Edwards will face trial in July for the alleged murders of (from left) Sarah Spiers, Ciara Glennon and Jane Rimmer.

Defence counsel Mr Yovich argued Justice Hall did not need to view the material to decide if it was admissible, but the judge indicated he would do so.

Justice Hall will also view a six-hour police video interview with Mr Edwards.

Other evidence includes a 173-page transcript, a prison phone call and 20 statements.

In a rare court appearance, Mr Edwards, who has been held on remand at Hakea Prison since his arrest in late 2016, sat motionless in the dock and only spoke to confirm his name.

He didn't flinch when a woman was ejected from the court by security for hurling abuse at him. "Edwards evil dog. Burn in hell with Satan. You're a dog Edwards, a dog," she said.

When the direction hearing commences on Monday, state prosecutors will again argue "propensity evidence" should form part of the evidence before the trial. It will include a graphic porn movie titled Forced Entry, women's clothing, Huntingdale prowler evidence, Telstra living witness evidence and Hollywood hospital evidence.

Bradley Robert Edwards was a Little Athletics volunteer.

Bradley Robert Edwards has been in jail since 2016.

Mr Edwards was arrested at his home in the inner eastern Perth suburb of Kewdale three days before Christmas in 2016, before being charged with the murders of Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon, as well as the alleged attacks in 1988 and 1995.

He was later charged with Ms Spiers's murder in February, 2018.

The bodies of Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon, were discovered in bushland weeks after they were killed. Ms Spiers body has never been found.

Mr Edwards is due to face a judge-alone trial on July 22, which is expected to run for nine months.