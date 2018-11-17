Brain fade stalls Cameron Davis's Australian Open charge

Cameron Davis reacts after playing a shot on the 14th during the third round the Australian Open at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

CAMERON Davis cursed another brain fade for stalling his Australian Open charge at The Lakes.

Just as Davis was getting his title defence back on track, the 23-year-old doubled-bogeyed the 13th hole in a four-under-par 68 on Saturday that left him six strokes off the lead.

The defending champion is three under for the championship, but knows he could have been much deeper in red figures if not for a series of sloppy lapses.

His double bogey in the third round aside - when Davis drove into a fairway trap and was unable to recover - the 23-year-old would be top of the leaderboard if he traded two ugly eights in the opening two rounds for pars.

"It was very frustrating at the point of the round because a birdie there and I'm five under for the round with still a couple of birdie opportunities to go so I'm looking at a good number," Davis said.

"I was playing so well at that point. I wasn't thinking about anything else than hitting a birdie."

Davis's 15 birdies and one eagle in his first 54 holes gives him hope that he can produce the same final-round magic as last year and steal the Stonehaven Cup.

The Sydneysider started the Sunday six behind superstar leader Jason Day before carding a final-round 64 to win the Open.

"I could have a great round tomorrow and the conditions could be really tough like last year where a great round can make up a lot of ground," he said.

"I had nothing to lose last year and it'll be exactly the same this year.

"I'm so far back that only a great round will put me anywhere near the lead. It's the same sort of deal.

"You can't force it. You can't try any harder than you have been because, as soon as you force, it that's usually when things go wrong."

- AAP