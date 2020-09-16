Brave Jimmy, 7, helps children with hearing loss

Jimmy Worrell, 7 with mum Dianne is showing off his loud shirt to help raise funds to assist other deaf kids.

Jimmy Worrell is just like any other boy.

He plays soccer, goes swimming and is cheeky.

The seven-year-old from Noosa who was born deaf has never let his inability to hear get in his way.

Now he is flexing his fundraising muscles to help other children with hearing loss.

Jimmy’s mum Dianna learned about her son’s deafness only a week after his birth.

This began a 12-month journey which included 100 health appointments.

He had his first hearing aids fitted when he was just one month and cochlear implant surgery at 10 months, and, according to mum, little Jimmy “hasn’t looked back” since.

Ms Worrell said Jimmy’s tough journey to be able to hear was made easier thanks to the tireless work of the Hear and Say Centre.

“One of the great things for my husband and I was Hear and Say and the support they gave us,” she said.

The annual Loud Shirt Day is one of the organisation’s biggest fundraisers when schools, work places and other groups proudly wear their loudest shirt to support deaf children.

Hear and Say Queensland senior fundraising officer Jim Green said it was only thanks to people such as Jimmy and his mum getting involved that the organisation was able to help other children.

“We work with children who have been diagnosed with some form of hearing loss,” he said.

“But we live in a day and age where through early diagnosed, early intervention and support from the families, that kids with hearing loss can learn to listen and speak like anybody else.

“Loud Shirt Day raises funds to support that early intervention.”

Loud Shirt Day raised $155,000 in Queensland alone last year.

The charity hopes to match that – despite the economic challenges of 2020.

Loud Shirt Day is on Friday, October 23.

For more information visit the website.