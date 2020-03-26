‘Brave shave’ as school gives to life saving cause

BRAVE SHAVE: Noosa District State High School raised more than $2,500 for this year's World's Greatest Shave.

BRAVE SHAVE: Noosa District State High School raised more than $2,500 for this year's World's Greatest Shave.

IN A time when the world is focused on coronavirus, one local school has focused their attention on raising money for a disease that take the lives of countless Australians each year.

Noosa District State High School raised more than $2,500 for this year’s World’s Greatest Shave, an initiative by the Leukaemia Foundation, which raises funds for blood cancer research.

BRAVE SHAVE: Noosa District State High School raised more than $2,500 for this year's World's Greatest Shave.

Earlier this month two Year 12 and three Year 9 students shaved their head for the cause and generated much school-wide attention and support.

“These five brave students had their own individual reasons to commit to this cause, but moreover, they wanted to raise awareness and funds for those in the community who are suffering from this disease,” teacher Bridge Muir said.

“Other students and teachers also coloured their hair with hairspray, cheered on by a huge crowd in the school hall.”

BRAVE SHAVE: Noosa District State High School raised more than $2,500 for this year's World's Greatest Shave.

Tewantin hair salon Surrender Dorothy provided the hairdressers, two former Noosa District State High School students.

Research from the Leukaemia Foundation predicts 41 Australians will be diagnosed with a blood cancer, such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma, each day.

Even with advancement is medical treatment and research, up to 7,500 people in Australia are expected to lose their life to blood cancer or related blood disorders this year.