Bravo to Bombetta: Noosa's newest Italian restaurant

BELLISSIMO: One of the popular mains, the veal scaloppini with gremolata sauce, olives, fresh rocket and lemon. Amber Macpherson

BOMBETTA - a restaurant that's fun to say and great to visit.

There's always a buzz in the air at a new bar and diner in Noosa and on a Friday night that excitement peaks at Bombetta.

The new venture for owners Kristie and Pascal Turschwell, Bombetta had only been open for a couple of weeks but was one of the busiest spots of the evening at the Junction.

Previously owners of the popular Gaston on Hastings St, Kristie and Pascal's expertise in hospitality shines through in every aspect of Bombetta.

"This is week two of being open," Pascal said as he leaned in to be heard over the voice of a full restaurant of people enjoying themselves.

"This is actually one of our quietest nights."

Before we even opened our menus, Pascal suggested two enticing cocktails for us to try - a negroni bomb, with its signature burnt Campari-dusted orange slice, and a candied pineapple caipiroska, a fruity mix of vodka and sweetness.

How could we say no?

Cocktails the negroni bomb and candied pineapple caiprioska. Amber Macpherson

So - atmosphere? Tick. Drinks? Double-tick. Food - that was our next question.

We ordered the classic bombetta for an entree - veal and pork marinated in thyme and rosemary, wrapped with prosciutto and filled with provolone and taleggio, finished with lemon zest and grated parmesan.

This was a hearty starter but definitely delicious - supple pieces of meat that softened in the mouth, wrapped in salted prosciutto, accompanied by a sauce of the buttery Italian cheeses.

The classic bombetta, veal and pork marinated in thyme and rosemary, wrapped in proscuitto and filled with Italian cheeses, plus lemon zest and grated parmesan. Amber Macpherson

On the advice of the waitress, I tried a popular pasta dish as a main - the pan-fried gnocchi with wild mushroom and tarragon, wilted spinach, radicchio, gorgonzola cheese, pine nuts and truffle oil.

This vegetarian dish was bursting with flavour. Plenty of mild, soft mushrooms plus herbs and leafy greens, tangy gorgonzola cheese and moreish truffle oil accompanied by velvety pieces of gnocchi.

Pan-fried gnocchi, wild mushroom and tarragon, spinach, radicchio, gorgonzola cheese, pine nuts and truffle oil. Amber Macpherson

It was super filling, super fresh and a perfect dish for a balmy spring night - not too hot, not too cold, but just right.

We tried another popular main - the crumbed veal scaloppini with gremolata sauce, crispy capers, olives, fresh rocket and lemon.

The two generous pieces of crumbed veal were cooked skilfully, the thin layer of crumbs was crisp and warm, the meat was perfectly in between tender and firm, resting on a bed of tasty greens.

My only regret was not ordering one of the appetising sides to go with it - perhaps truffle polenta chips? Stem broccolini with parmesan breadcrumbs? Or maybe some Noosa red tomatoes with buffalo mozzarella and torn basil? All sounded wonderful.

Other popular options as starters are the fried zucchini fritti rolled in parmesan crumb, tomato and chilli marmellata; and the split grilled prawns with oregano, chilli, lemon and torn toasted ciabatta.

The seafood saffron linguini, Mooloolaba prawns, mussels, clams, fresh seafood stock, marinated calamari, chopped parsley and lemon is another top pasta on the menu.

Bombetta has stuck with the true Italian way, echoing "less is more" on its pizzas, offering simple ingredients but distinct flavours.

So food? Triple-tick.

"Our head chef, Darren Bradley, he's been amazing," Kristie said.

"He's got that good training and he wrote the menu. He makes nice, simple-ingredient food, bar snacks and tapas, shared food ... it just works."

Bombetta hopes to start offering takeaway this week and a late-night bar experience after 10pm with deals for hospitality workers.