Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Noosa's Will Rogers says having a week off ahead of the grand final is a big plus. Picture: Patrick Woods
Noosa's Will Rogers says having a week off ahead of the grand final is a big plus. Picture: Patrick Woods
Rugby Union

Break a ‘blessing’ for resurgent Dolphins

Tom Threadingham
21st Oct 2020 3:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Noosa coach Mick Phelan has praised the impressive efforts of his grand final-bound Dolphins and believes a week off before the epic decider is a blessing.

The Dolphins will once again lace-up in Sunshine Coast Rugby Union's A-grade grand final having missed out on last year's silverware tussle.

Rugby's pests, silent assassins: 13 to watch in Coast finals

Swans ride confidence high in grand final hunt

They achieved the feat during a 25-19 victory over two-time defending premiers Caloundra at the weekend.

"It's pretty pleasing," Phelan said.

"The boys have worked really hard at it this year.

"Some of them have been training as early as November last year and to keep it going through COVID-19 and come out the other end is pretty impressive."

Their grand final berth continues a rich history of success, with the club having only missed two deciders since 1987, in 2007 and last year.

Noosa coach Mick Phelan
Noosa coach Mick Phelan

Phelan said earning a week off after snaring a direct path into the decider would have plenty of positive flow on affects.

"I think it's (important) for us," he said.

"It'll be good, we've had a few little injury niggles that the boys really need a break to get over and it's going to serve us really well.

"Some teams will say the opposite and say they'd prefer to play (with no break) but the way it's worked out for us, it's been a blessing."

Vice-captain Will Rogers echoed Phelan's thoughts on the break.

"Anyone that says having a week off is detriment is pretty wrong because we're going to use this week well, rest up and get all our house in order and then get keen for a big week of training and a grand final next weekend," Rogers said.

Phelan said training would continue as normal during the break, with even an extra Saturday session planned, but it wouldn't be to the same high intensity as normal.

Rogers labelled this year's squad as one of the best he'd had the pleasure of playing with.

"I reckon it'd be one of the strongest Noosa sides I've been part of, but it's pretty hard to go past the 2016 (team)," he said.

"A big part of a successful squad is that everyone is mates and not just mates on a Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturday but you generally want to be a part of the group and around them outside of footy.

"And that's the general feel around this group of lads."

Coach Phelan also had high praise for this year's squad.

"This side, if anything, they're very tough and resilient," he said.

"They just don't go away.

"Their mindset has probably been their best attribute and they're just very tough when it comes to those tight games."

noosa dolphins noosa rugby union rugby union sunshine coast rugby union
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: 8 of the Coast’s most violent and vicious attacks

        Premium Content EXPOSED: 8 of the Coast’s most violent and vicious attacks

        Crime From a masked thug’s steel bar attack to a high mum’s vicious bus attack on teen girls, here are eight of the Coast’s most violent attacks to go through courts.

        What we know about COVID ship anchored off Coast

        Premium Content What we know about COVID ship anchored off Coast

        Health The ship came from Auckland before anchoring off the Sunshine Coast

        Coast boys take the eco-friendly world by storm

        Premium Content Coast boys take the eco-friendly world by storm

        Environment An environmental initiative of two 11-year-old Coast students has very quickly...

        Essence of Noosa: Woman puts region’s charm in a bottle

        Premium Content Essence of Noosa: Woman puts region’s charm in a bottle

        Fashion & Beauty Would you spray the smell of Noosa on your skin? Now’s your chance with a vegan...