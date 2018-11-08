Breakfast of hope for breast cancer

Angela Connor, Tamara Gabarrin and Lindsey Cartwright have organised and fundraising breast cancer breakfast on November 16.

WHY not get your friends together for a fun morning for a great cause?

Next Friday a group of local women are holding a Pink Ribbon Breakfast to for breast cancer.

Organiser Tamara Gabarrin is no stranger to holding fundraisers, having organised similar events in the past.

"Why am I doing it? Because why not, it's such an important cause.”

While Ms Gabarrin has not been personally impacted by breast cancer, she knows how important the cause is and hopes people can come along and show their support.

"It's a great fundraiser and a chance to get together for a great cause. It will be a chance to feel good as well as do good.”

"We hope to help with National Breast Cancer Foundation's goal of no deaths by 2030.”

The morning will include raffles and guest speaker, local trek coach Lisa Marshall and Ms Gabarrin hopes they can raise a few thousand dollars.

"We have some amazing prizes including hair and massage vouchers.”

Pink Ribbon Breakfast will be held at Land and Sea Brewery on Friday, November 16 at 8:30am.

Tickets are $20 and bookings must be made by Monday November 12.

Visit www.facebook.com

/events/243664656314969/.