AFL powerhouse is headed to Noosa to set up hub amid COVID concerns in Victoria. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)
News

BREAKING: AFL club marching in to set up Coast hub

Matt Collins
3rd Jul 2020 11:41 AM
AFL: Another powerhouse Victorian sporting team is headed to the sun and beaches of the Coast.

St Kilda Saints AFL team players and staff have been advised they will relocate to Noosa, according to Fox Sports.

Another Victorian-based team is reportedly not far behind them.

The news comes after Saints chief operating officer Simon Lethlean said the team would be willing to relocate.

"The uncertainty is actually part of the excitement," Mr Lethlean said in a statement on June 30.

"We've certainly had a Victorian-focused fixture thus far, so whether it's fly-in, fly-out or hub life, it'll be one or both, so we're certainly ready for that.

"Some clubs have done their bit already and we'll certainly do ours.

"Again, we think it's a good chance to get away.

"At the moment there's not much we can do under the protocols anyway, so to actually be able to hang out together in a hub will have its positives."

This comes after Victorian based NRL club the Melbourne Storm set up a Sunshine Coast base earlier in the week.

afl noosa sport st kilda saints
Noosa News

