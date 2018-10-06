Menu
Login
QFES at scene of three-vehicle crash involving army truck
QFES at scene of three-vehicle crash involving army truck Alistair Brightman
Breaking

Army truck one of three vehicles in Bruce Hwy crash

Sarah Steger
by
6th Oct 2018 11:34 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Booyal.

Crews responded to reports of the collision on the Bruce Highway, involving one army truck, about 11.20am.

A QFES spokesman said no one was injured in the incident near Adies Rd.

He told the NewsMail Queensland Ambulance Service had attended the crash but left shortly after arriving.

Initial reports are the army truck was not carrying anything and only had one occupant, who suffered no injuries. 

The spokesman said he believed the truck had a flat tyre, which was being worked on.

The two cars, as well as the army vehicle, are not blocking traffic and the road has remained open.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

army booyal breaking news bruce highway crash fireys police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Pomona's habitat hero

    Pomona's habitat hero

    News Hinterland property becomes living ecosystem for hundreds of animal species

    Rainy day funding for farmers

    Rainy day funding for farmers

    News Generous cheque and book donations at Rotary Noosa Daybreak

    A splash of pink to show support

    A splash of pink to show support

    News Noosa's Paddle in Pink to help beat breast cancer

    TN board fully backs new CEO despite critics

    TN board fully backs new CEO despite critics

    News It's process, not personalities

    Local Partners