Beach closed sign.
Beach closed sign. Warren Lynam
Breaking

BREAKING: Beach in Bargara closed after shark sighting

Sarah Steger
by
27th Jan 2019 1:27 PM

KELLYS Beach has been closed after a shark was spotted swimming offshore.

About 1.15pm, Surf Life Saving Queensland confirmed a shark had been sighted at the popular Bargara spot.

The beach has since then been closed temporarily.

"Please stay out of the water," a tweet from Surf Life Saving Queensland read.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

asutralia day long weekend beach kellys beach shark surf life saving queensland
Bundaberg News Mail

