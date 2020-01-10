Menu
Emergency Fire crews at a fire at Peregian Springs in December 2019. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
UPDATE: Burnt bushland 'smouldering' at Peregian

Caitlin Zerafa
10th Jan 2020 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:54 PM

UPDATE 4.50pm: QFES has confirmed an area of burnt bushland is "smouldering at Peregian Beach this afternoon.

A spokesperson said smoke was coming from "inaccessible" land in an already burnt out area.

There is not threat to property but smoke may be visible in the area.

EARLIER: A BUSHFIRE has broken out in Peregian Beach this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency service were called to the scene near Emu Mountain Road and Murdering Creek Road, Peregian Beach at 3.55pm.

"We currently have one crew on scene" a QFES spokesperson said.

"At this stage it is giving off a lot of smoke.

"There is no threat to property at this time."

Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

We will update you as more information comes to hand.

