Police at the scene where a woman's body was found at Scarness Beach.
Police at the scene where a woman's body was found at Scarness Beach. Cody Fox
News

UPDATE: Detectives describe woman found dead on beach

Shaun Ryan
Cody Fox
by and
29th Jan 2020 8:20 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
UPDATE 9.30am:

DETECTIVES have released a description of a woman found dead on Scarness Beach this morning and are appealing for help to identify her.

Detective David Mayes said the woman was 5ft tall, Caucasian, middle-aged with blonde/brown hair.

She was wearing a black top and a blue 3/4 pants.

Det Mayes said there was no signs of injury on the body and the incident isn't being treated as suspicious at this stage.

"Although we don't know for sure just yet, it's likely that she had been swimming this morning," he said.

The body has been removed from the scene.

Anyone with information asked to contact police.

A body has been found on a Hervey Bay beach
A body has been found on a Hervey Bay beach

EARLIER 8.30AM: 

AN ADULT woman has been found dead at the beach this morning.  

Police were called to the Esplanade in Scarness just before 7am after a member of the public saw the woman's body floating in the water.

When Police arrived the body had already been pulled from the water by a member of the public and had been placed on the sand.

A holiday-maker from Brisbane who is staying nearby said he was shocked by the discovery. 

"You don't think you will see these things especially in a quiet area like this," he said. 

"It's a quiet retreat for people like me."

Police are currently taking photos as investigations continue.

MORE TO COME

 

