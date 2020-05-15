Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police appear to be looking through bush land on the eastern side of the Bruce Highway.
Police appear to be looking through bush land on the eastern side of the Bruce Highway. Jordan Gilliland
Breaking

BREAKING: Body found near Big Mango

Anna Wall
Laura Thomas
Jordan Gilliland
by , , and Anna Wall
15th May 2020 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.30: Police have established a crime scene on the Bruce Hwy approximately one kilometre north of the Big Mango.

Three police vehicles are on scene and officers appear to be looking through bushland on the eastern side of the highway.

No other emergency services are on scene.

INITIAL: A body has been found on the Bruce Highway about 6km south of Bowen.

Police have established a crime scene and said the details are limited at this stage. 

"Police have been called to a location south of Bowen where a body has been located," Inspector Ian Haughton said.

"As a result of that, investigations have commenced with investigators and our forensic scientific officers."

More to come. 

Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boost in battle to pull youths back from brink of crime

        premium_icon Boost in battle to pull youths back from brink of crime

        Crime The battle to pull Coast youths back from the brink of lives of crime has been boosted by the arrival of a fresh face ready to tackle youth crime at its roots.

        Glamour strip set for urgent road repairs

        premium_icon Glamour strip set for urgent road repairs

        News Noosa Council will be fast-tracking $765,000 of urgent road repairs to a very...

        Watch: Echidna makes himself at home

        premium_icon Watch: Echidna makes himself at home

        Pets & Animals Pickly anteater has caused a “spike” of break-ins at Coast property

        Get ready for life after lockdown

        premium_icon Get ready for life after lockdown

        News Authorities warn lockdown restrictions could be clamped back down