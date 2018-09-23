Menu
Boy injured after being run over by 4WD
News

WATCH: Boy injured after being run over by 4WD

Jessica Lamb
by
23rd Sep 2018 4:40 PM

A SEVEN-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was run over by a four-wheel-drive on the beach at Inskip Point this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at the scene and transported the boy via road, along with his mother, to Rainbow Beach to meet with the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter at 11.15am.

The Chronicle understands the boy had upper abdominal injuries but was in a stable condition when he was airlifted.

 

He arrived at Sunshine Coast University Hospital at 12.36pm.

Earlier the rescue helicopter had airlifted a man in his 70s from Fraser Island suffering a medical condition to Hervey Bay Hospital at 8.15am.

