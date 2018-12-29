Traffic delayed by Bruce Hwy closure after serious crash

UPDATE 2.15PM: TRAFFIC is queued for more than 5km on the Bruce Highway following an earlier crash.

The highway has been closed in both directions since 11.30am and is expected to be closed for another five to six hours at this stage.

It is believed a truck and a car towing a caravan collided.

More to come.



UPDATE 11.48AM: Fire crews are isolating a gas leak at the scene. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a serious traffic accident on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale.

It has been reported that a collision between a truck and a car towing a caravan has occured near the Granite Creek rest area and it is believed that one, or both, of the vehicles have rolled.

Both lanes of the highway have been blocked.

Updates to follow.