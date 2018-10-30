Menu
AMBULANCE SCRAMBLED: Emergency crews are racing to the scene of a single vehicle roll-over near Marmor.
News

Bruce Hwy reopened after single vehicle rollover

Leighton Smith
Mark Zita
by and
30th Oct 2018 2:12 PM | Updated: 3:18 PM

3.16pm: THE Bruce Hwy has reopened in both directions following a car rollover.

EARLIER: THE Bruce Hwy is closed in both directions due to a single vehicle roll-over at Marmor, 65km north-west of Gladstone.

A 55-year-old man was reportedly still trapped in his vehicle which ran off the road and had rolled four times.

The accident is believed to have occurred 500m south of Marmor.

 

CRASH MAP: The single vehicle accident happened just south of Marmor.
CRASH MAP: The single vehicle accident happened just south of Marmor. Google Maps

Initial reports are that the man was pinning in the vehicle, suffering from chest pain.

The sole occupant will be airlifted to hospital.

This is a breaking news event, more to come.

