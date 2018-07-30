Menu
BREAKING: Bushfire threatens crops, crews on scene

30th Jul 2018 12:22 PM

MULTIPLE fire crews are working to control a bushfire that's threatening crops in Takura.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman told the Chronicle eight fire crews are working to contain the blaze with police and paramedics on the way to provide traffic and welfare assistance. 

A grass fire ignited about 11am before it spread into nearby paddocks threatening a pineapple plantation on Torbanlea Pialba Rd and Mungomery Rd. 

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

If affected, residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More to come...

