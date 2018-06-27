Man dies in Bruce Highway crash at Wallaville

*** FOR THE MOST UP-TO-DATE STORY CLICK HERE***

4pm |

A FORENSIC crew is at the scene of a fatal crash at Wallaville.

Earlier today, a 53-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene along the Bruce Highway.

Police are currently mapping out the crash site.

A coroner is on scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash partially submerged in the dam beside the highway.

1pm |

POLICE have confirmed a 53-year-old man has died in a crash along the Bruce Highway at Wallaville.

A combination of witnesses, police and paramedics carried out 40 minutes of CPR, however, the man was unable to be revived.

It is believed the man suffered a medical episode while driving, which led to the crash.

The helicopter called to the site of the crash has left.

The Bruce Highway isopen to all through traffic.

12.40pm |

THE southern side of the Bruce Highway has been blocked as crews tend to the incident.

12.20pm |

A RESCUE helicopter has arrived at the scene of the high-speed crash.

The Bruce Highway has been blocked in both directions at Zillman Rd.

Long delays are expected.

UPDATE |

PARAMEDICS are doing CPR on a man in his 50s after his vehicle crashed at Wallaville.

The man was retrieved from a dam about 100m from the Bruce Highway by two witnesses.

Initial reports are the man suffered a medical episode before his car was scene swerving and bouncing against guard rails on either side of the road.

EARLIER |

EMERGENCY services are en route to a single-vehicle crash at Wallaville.

Police, fireys and paramedics are responding to reports a four-wheel drive has crashed into a dam near Zillman Rd and the Bruce Highway.

Reports of the high-speed crash came through about 11.30pm.

Initial reports are the car involved smashed through guard rails along the road and crashed into a neighbouring dam.

It is understood the driver is still inside the vehicle.

