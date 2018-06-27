Man dies in Bruce Highway crash at Wallaville
4pm |
A FORENSIC crew is at the scene of a fatal crash at Wallaville.
Earlier today, a 53-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene along the Bruce Highway.
Police are currently mapping out the crash site.
A coroner is on scene.
The vehicle involved in the crash partially submerged in the dam beside the highway.
1pm |
POLICE have confirmed a 53-year-old man has died in a crash along the Bruce Highway at Wallaville.
A combination of witnesses, police and paramedics carried out 40 minutes of CPR, however, the man was unable to be revived.
It is believed the man suffered a medical episode while driving, which led to the crash.
The helicopter called to the site of the crash has left.
The Bruce Highway isopen to all through traffic.
12.40pm |
THE southern side of the Bruce Highway has been blocked as crews tend to the incident.
12.20pm |
A RESCUE helicopter has arrived at the scene of the high-speed crash.
The Bruce Highway has been blocked in both directions at Zillman Rd.
Long delays are expected.
UPDATE |
PARAMEDICS are doing CPR on a man in his 50s after his vehicle crashed at Wallaville.
The man was retrieved from a dam about 100m from the Bruce Highway by two witnesses.
Initial reports are the man suffered a medical episode before his car was scene swerving and bouncing against guard rails on either side of the road.
EARLIER |
EMERGENCY services are en route to a single-vehicle crash at Wallaville.
Police, fireys and paramedics are responding to reports a four-wheel drive has crashed into a dam near Zillman Rd and the Bruce Highway.
Reports of the high-speed crash came through about 11.30pm.
Initial reports are the car involved smashed through guard rails along the road and crashed into a neighbouring dam.
It is understood the driver is still inside the vehicle.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow.