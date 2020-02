BREAKING: Paramedics are on the scene after a car crashed in to a house in Noosaville. Photo Bev Lacey.

PARAMEDICS are on the scene after a car crashed into a house in Noosaville this morning.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed a crew arrived at the Lake Weyba Dve residence at 9.32am on Sunday, March 1.

Paramedics were assessing one male, reported to be an elderly driver.

More to come.