Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house.
Breaking

Man arrested after car crashes into home

Melanie Plane
11th Dec 2019 2:52 PM | Updated: 12th Dec 2019 10:10 AM
WHEN Rockhampton man Prop Abram felt his house shake on Wednesday afternoon he thought an earthquake had struck - but the reality was far more confusing.

"The lady said he might have been on drugs so it was probably best to leave him."
Mr Abram said he had never seen the man before and had no idea why someone would ram his house.
Police were called to the scene about 2.45pm and quickly located the man less than 300 metres away on Wigginton St.
With schools located within walking distance, Mr Abram was happy no one was hurt.
"It's just lucky they did catch him- it's school time and he could've ran over some kids," he said.
The man was driving a white Hyundai with Fujitsu signage up the side.
Police initially appeared to arrest the man, putting him in the back of a paddy wagon until an ambulance arrived.
Reports indicate the driver had allegedly failed a roadside breath test.
Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed one male patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital but the details of his medical status were confidential. 
frenchville rockhampton crash tmbcrime tmbpolice
