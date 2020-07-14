Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Central Queensland police office has been stood down from official duties following two serious allegations.
A Central Queensland police office has been stood down from official duties following two serious allegations.
Crime

Central Queensland cop stood down over domestic abuse claims

kaitlyn smith
14th Jul 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG police officer from Queensland's Central Region has this week been stood down from official duties following a series of serious allegations.

The 29-year-old male constable is reportedly subject to investigation after he allegedly gained unauthorised access to confidential information.

He is further suspected of committing alleged acts of domestic violence against a person, though it is unclear whether both allegations are linked.

Queensland Police this morning released a statement regarding the officer's alleged abuse of power.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct."

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The officer has since been tasked to perform non-operational duties while investigations are underway.

It is unclear which part of the region the accused officer is currently stationed at.

police misconduct qps crime prevention
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

        premium_icon Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

        News The 51-year-old allegedly called a store staffer ‘f--- head’ before coughing at them.

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates, Tuesday, July 14

        premium_icon Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates, Tuesday, July 14

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        ‘$120m by Christmas’ to deliver entertainment centre

        premium_icon ‘$120m by Christmas’ to deliver entertainment centre

        Council News Roy Thompson has sights set on 200-seat, $150 million facility

        Noosa company named world’s best, again

        premium_icon Noosa company named world’s best, again

        Travel The Noosa-based business has continued its roaring success, after being named...