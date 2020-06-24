Menu
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
News

UPDATE: Baby in critical condition sparks investigation

Paige Ashby
by
24th Jun 2020 2:08 PM | Updated: 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Ipswich Child Protection Detectives are investigating after a 5-month-old baby boy was located in a critical condition at an address in Bundamba, yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene at 3.30pm after the child was reported to have suffered a medical episode.

The boy was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson confirmed a crime scene had been established and police investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: POLICE established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba, this morning.

Neighbours told The Queensland Times they were confused and concerned after detectives were door knocking nearby homes at about 8:30 this morning.

"This morning there were about six (police) cars," one woman said.

Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
She said the people who lived at the property "seem like a nice couple"

"I just don't know what's happened," she said. 

It's understood two ambulances were at the same property yesterday afternoon.

More to come…

