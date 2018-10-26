Menu
Login
A single vehicle rollover at Veteran left the sole occupant suffering from minor injuries.
A single vehicle rollover at Veteran left the sole occupant suffering from minor injuries. Troy Jegers
Breaking

BREAKING: Driver injured after 4WD rolls near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
by
26th Oct 2018 11:02 AM | Updated: 12:40 PM

BREAKING 10:45am

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

THE sole occupant of a four-wheel drive that rolled into an embankment and came to rest on its drivers side is being assessed for minor injuries at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews arrived on scene shortly after initial reports came through of the crash on North Deep Creek and Sandy Creek roads at approximately 10:26am.

A QAS media spokesman said the 4WD had been the only vehicle involved in the crash and did not confirm whether or not the victim would be taken to hospital.

breaking news car rollover gympie crashes gympie news gympie region north deep creek sandy creek road single vehicle crash veteran
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Battler marks special birthday

    Battler marks special birthday

    News Local ex-war veteran celebrated his 99th birthday last week

    • 26th Oct 2018 2:00 PM
    Keep cool, it's hot out there

    Keep cool, it's hot out there

    News Temperatures to hit in the 30s across the coast today

    They want to take the tree? Tell 'em they're dreaming

    They want to take the tree? Tell 'em they're dreaming

    News Push to save tree goes to council

    Local Partners