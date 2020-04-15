Menu
Geoscience Australia recorded a 4.8-magnitude earthquake off Bowen.
Breaking

BREAKING: Earthquake shakes North Queensland

by CAS GARVEY
15th Apr 2020 5:52 PM
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the North Queensland coast, with tremors felt hundreds of kilometres from where it hit.

According to Geoscience Australia, the 4.8 quake hit just offshore of Bowen at 5.11pm.

 

Tremors were felt in Ayr and as far north as Townsville, with the tremor lasting a couple of seconds in Townsville.

GA's 'Shake Map' shows weak to moderate shaking could have been felt all the way up to Ingham and as far south as Sarina.

 

Geoscience Australia's 'Shake Map' for the 4.8 magnitude earthquake.
