VIDEO: Spotted Dog, Federal burns, 62 backpackers evacuated

LATEST: Firefighters have spoken of the quick actions of emergency crews that saw all 62 occupants of the Federal Backpackers safe after fire gutted the building and the popular Spotted Dog pub.

The blaze comes on the 20th anniversary year of the Childers backpacker fire, which resulted in a much more tragic outcome.

Distressed backpackers watched as the building they had lived in was engulfed in flames, concerned if anyone was inside.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander John Battas said it was a "huge relief" to find all occupants had got out safely.

Fireys got the call just before 11pm Monday.

"There was quite a bit happening, it was quite concerning. All people were accounted for early on," he said.

Mr Battas said at times, firefighters were pushed back by heat and fire as they battled the blaze.

He said it appeared that the fire had spread laterally through the roof space.

The heat from the flames could be felt down the street.

Bundaberg's last major CBD fire was the Church Pharmacy fire in 2016, which saw a heritage building destroyed.

EARLIER: Firefighters are battling a blaze that has engulfed the Federal Hotel and Spotted Dog Tavern in Bourbong Street.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said 10 crews were called to the scene about 11pm to find heavy smoke and "fire shooting through the roof".

He said all occupants of the building were accounted for.

It is believed they have been evacuated to the Civic Centre.

Witnesses reported hearing explosions and could feel the heat of the flames from across the street.

Federal Hotel goes up in flames.

Fire crews, including support from the Rural Fire Service, police and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are still at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no patients were being treated for any injuries.

The QFES spokesman said fire investigators were expected to attend the site later in the morning.

