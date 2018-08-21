Property destroyed in Ballogie fire

Crews are on their way to a fire at Ballogie.

UPDATE,12.45PM: A shed, car and caravan have been destroyed in a fire in Ballogie.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire started in a fire pit on the property.

There is also minor damage to the house.

Firefighters contained the fire at noon and crews are now strengthening containment lines with a dozer.

Police and ambulance crews are no longer on scene.

