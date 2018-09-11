Menu
Fire brigade. Photo: Alistair Brightman /
UPDATED: Four crews extinguishing Calliope fire

Hannah Sbeghen
by
10th Sep 2018 1:39 PM

UPDATED 2.42PM: FIREY'S have extinguished the blaze on Stowe Rd and are monitoring the area.

EARLIER 1.39PM: FOUR crews are extinguishing a large grass fire near Calliope Country Club on Stowe Rd, Calliope this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services got the call at 11.45am and have been working to contain the fire.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was still active but was not currently threatening any property.

"The fire has multiple fronts and is being contained bit-by-bit," he said.

    Local Partners