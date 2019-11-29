BREAKING: Have you seen this missing man?
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.
Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Road address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.
He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.
Bradley is about 180cm tall with a fair complexion, brown hair, brown eyes and a proportionate build.
Police and family hold concern for his well-being as he has not been contactable and suffers from a medical condition.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.