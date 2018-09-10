Menu
A RESCUE helicopter has been deployed to a near-drowning incident on Fraser Island Doug Eaton
BREAKING: Helicopter responds to near-drowning on Fraser Island

Blake Antrobus
by
10th Sep 2018 12:19 PM

UPDATE 1.15pm:

A YOUNG boy has been airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition following a near drowning incident on Fraser Island.

The Chronicle understands the boy was swimming in the Kingfisher Bay Resort swimming pool. 

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene about 11am today.

More to come.

EARLIER:

A RESCUE helicopter has been deployed to a near-drowning incident on Fraser Island on Monday morning.

Paramedics are on scene assessing the patient, understood to be a five-year-old child, on the beachfront of the Island.

The incident occurred about 11am.

More to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

