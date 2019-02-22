Menu
Login
STANDSTILL: Traffic backed up on the Pacific Highway following a collision between a truck and two vehicles at Tyndale.
STANDSTILL: Traffic backed up on the Pacific Highway following a collision between a truck and two vehicles at Tyndale. Ryan Brown
Breaking

BREAKING: Heavy highway traffic after three-vehicle crash

Jarrard Potter
by
22nd Feb 2019 11:24 AM

EMERGENCY services have responded to a three-vehicle crash at Tyndale this afternoon, with traffic on the Pacific Highway has affected in both directions.

According to LiveTraffic NSW, the collision between a truck and two vehicles happened about 12.06pm on the highway between Sheeys Ln and Byrons Ln, Tyndale.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, with heavy traffic conditions expected.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution in the area. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic controls are currently in place.

Roads and Maritime Services is also attending a fallen tree which is blocking northbound traffic of the Pacific Highway near McIntyres Ln, Gulmarrad.

MORE TO COME.

CRASH: Location of a collision between a truck and three vehicles on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale.
CRASH: Location of a collision between a truck and three vehicles on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale. LiveTraffic NSW
collision editors picks live traffic nsw pacific highway tyndale
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    North Shore car ferry closed

    North Shore car ferry closed

    Breaking Ferry closed due to high tides

    • 22nd Feb 2019 11:50 AM
    Ironman Guy to share heart-start lesson in Noosa

    Ironman Guy to share heart-start lesson in Noosa

    News Save lives is in Noosa just a timely shock away

    Oma's dangerous swell to continue

    Oma's dangerous swell to continue

    News Noosa Beach is closed as cyclone's impact is felt