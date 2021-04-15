TRAGIC UPDATE: Body found in M'boro house fire
UPDATE 10am
Fire crews at the scene of the fatal fire at Garden St had to rush from there to a separate fire at the Maryborough Recycling Centre on Ann St. Updates here
UPDATE: 9.27am
The body of a man has sadly been found in the home where a fire broke out in Maryborough on Thursday morning.
Investigations are continuing.
UPDATE: 9.04am
Emergency services are tearing away the side walls of the charred shell of the home to gain access to the inside.
UPDATE: 8.49am
The roof of the home has collapsed and forensic investigators are on scene.
Police tape has been set up around the perimeter.
EARLIER:
Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a home in Garden St, Maryborough.
The fire broke out just before 8am Thursday.
The fire can be seen raging from the street and large plumes of smoke are impacting the area.
More to come.