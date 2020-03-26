BREAKING: Heavy hwy delays after caravan rollover
UPDATE: Traffic is delayed on the Bruce Hwy after a caravan rollover.
Paramedics assessed multiple people at the scene but all patients declined transport to hospital.
EARLIER: Emergency services have closed the southbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy at Cooroy after a 4WD towing a caravan rolled this morning.
QAS were called to the scene at 11.48am and are currently assessing an unknown number of patients believed to all be in a stable condition.
Bruce Highway south of Cooroy, southbound closed due to Caravan rollover. Occupant shaken but ok. *Photos not for media use*Posted by Clayton's Towing on Wednesday, 25 March 2020
A QAS spokesperson said multiple units were on scene and "all passengers" were out of the vehicle.
More to come.