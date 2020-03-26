BREAKING: Heavy hwy delays after caravan rollover

Traffic is slowing on the on the Bruce Hwy near Cooroy after a caravan rollover. Photo: Ric Frearson

UPDATE: Traffic is delayed on the Bruce Hwy after a caravan rollover.

Paramedics assessed multiple people at the scene but all patients declined transport to hospital.

EARLIER: Emergency services have closed the southbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy at Cooroy after a 4WD towing a caravan rolled this morning.

QAS were called to the scene at 11.48am and are currently assessing an unknown number of patients believed to all be in a stable condition.

Bruce Highway south of Cooroy, southbound closed due to Caravan rollover. Occupant shaken but ok.

A QAS spokesperson said multiple units were on scene and "all passengers" were out of the vehicle.

