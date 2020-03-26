Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Traffic is slowing on the on the Bruce Hwy near Cooroy after a caravan rollover. Photo: Ric Frearson
Traffic is slowing on the on the Bruce Hwy near Cooroy after a caravan rollover. Photo: Ric Frearson
Breaking

BREAKING: Heavy hwy delays after caravan rollover

Caitlin Zerafa
26th Mar 2020 12:28 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Traffic is delayed on the Bruce Hwy after a caravan rollover.

Paramedics assessed multiple people at the scene but all patients declined transport to hospital. 

EARLIER: Emergency services have closed the southbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy at Cooroy after a 4WD towing a caravan rolled this morning.

QAS were called to the scene at 11.48am and are currently assessing an unknown number of patients believed to all be in a stable condition.

Bruce Highway south of Cooroy, southbound closed due to Caravan rollover. Occupant shaken but ok. *Photos not for media use*

Posted by Clayton's Towing on Wednesday, 25 March 2020

A QAS spokesperson said multiple units were on scene and "all passengers" were out of the vehicle.

More to come.

breaking news bruce highway crash cooroy road traffic crash
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Viral support: More business relief on the way

        premium_icon Viral support: More business relief on the way

        News Noosa Council offers new business support in tough pandemic times.

        Mayoral candidates respond to election ‘green light’

        premium_icon Mayoral candidates respond to election ‘green light’

        Council News Local Government Elections are set to go ahead this weekend

        OPINION: You have one job, make it count

        premium_icon OPINION: You have one job, make it count

        News As we navigate our way through this unprecedented time, sidestepping sneezing...

        How your kids can keep up with story time

        premium_icon How your kids can keep up with story time

        News As families decide to self isolate, Noosa Library is offering an online service to...