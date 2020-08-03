Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Kilkivan Tansey Rd has been cut following a truck crash which spilt about 30 logs onto the popular thoroughfare.
The Kilkivan Tansey Rd has been cut following a truck crash which spilt about 30 logs onto the popular thoroughfare.
News

BREAKING: Log truck crashes in Gympie’s west

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
3rd Aug 2020 5:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has been taken to hospital and a key road cut after a log truck crashed at Tansey this afternoon.

The truck was travelling on the Kilkivan Tansey Rd about 4.30pm when it rolled over about 5km from the Burnett Highway turn-off.

The truck came to a rest on its side and about 30 logs were spilt across the road, cutting it off.

One person was taken to Kingaroy Hospital with chest injuries.
One person was taken to Kingaroy Hospital with chest injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said one person, believed to be in their 60s, was taken to Kingaroy Hospital with chest injuries.

They were in a stable condition.

Police are waiting for tow trucks to arrive to clear the scene, and are advising drivers to expect lengthy delays.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* What we know about woman caught in Gympie after border hop

* Gympie part of country stampede to storm Queensland

crash gympie crash kilkivan tansey crash truck crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community group rejects $20m development pitch

        premium_icon Community group rejects $20m development pitch

        Business A $20 million retirement resort which would transform a Sunshine Coast golf club has been deemed out of bounds by a local residents lobby group.

        Death row dog fight goes to Supreme Court

        premium_icon Death row dog fight goes to Supreme Court

        News Sunshine Coast mum in bid to save her 'dangerous' dog

        Local COVID-19 case leads to call for exemption changes

        premium_icon Local COVID-19 case leads to call for exemption changes

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called for changes to exemptions

        Unlikely destination emerges for next Coast flights

        premium_icon Unlikely destination emerges for next Coast flights

        Business Another domestic route could be set to open up from the Coast