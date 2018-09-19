Woman in mid-30s attacked by shark off Whitsunday coast

UPDATE, 7.30PM: A woman in her mid-30s is being transported in a serious but stable condition after being bitten by a shark while swimming in the Whitsundays this afternoon.

The RACQ CQ Rescue has confirmed the patient is a woman, not a man as initially reported, but it is unknown if she is a local or a tourist.

"The woman has suffered significant leg and torso injuries in the shark attack incident," the spokeswoman said.

The crew was doing a beacon search in the vicinity of the Bowen area when they were called to the shark attack incident.

"The patient was swimming when she was bitten, she was pulled back on to the (yacht) with significant injuries," the spokeswoman said.

"She was then treated by a doctor who was on the yacht before crews arrived, where she was transferred to a smaller dinghy and then winched by the helicopter."

The helicopter is due to arrive at Mackay Base Hospital by 8pm.

UPDATE, 7PM: The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter is refuelling at Proserpine after winching a shark attack victim in the Whitsundays tonight.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman confirmed their chopper had been involved in a winch operation off a vessel at Sawmill Bay at Whitsunday Island, not Lindeman as was initially reported.

The spokeswoman said the patient is being transported to Mackay Base Hospital for further treatment, with a QAS critical care paramedic on board.

EARLIER: A man has been bitten by a shark while swimming off the Whitsunday coast this afternoon.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter is enroute with a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic on board.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the call for assistance came in about 5.15pm with reports a person was bitten by a shark on the leg.

It's believed the man was swimming off a yacht moored near Lindeman Island.

QAS Critical Care Flight Paramedic onboard Rescue Heli 412 currently responding to a reported Shark Attack approx 50kms off the Whitsunday Coast.Patient now reported to be on a boat. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 19, 2018

Whitsunday Water Police confirmed they were not required to attend the incident and RACQ CQ Rescue confirmed they were attending an incident in that area, but details were not able to be provided at this stage.

More to come.