Police confirmed a man died at the scene of a crash in Tieri overnight.
News

Man dies in fatal crash near CQ mine entrance

Shayla Bulloch
by
11th Apr 2018 10:13 AM

UPDATE 10:01am: POLICE have confirmed a man died at the scene of a Central Queensland crash overnight.

Around 9.30am, Queensland Police Service confirmed one of the men involved in a two-vehicle crash Oaky Creek Mine Access died at the scene around 7pm last night.

Police are holding a media conference about the incident at 11am.

INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS were called to a serious two-vehicle crash near a mine access in Central Queensland last night where a man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the crash on Oaky Creek Mine Access just before 7pm.

Two male patients were assessed at the scene.

One patient did not require transport to hospital.

The other patient suffered minor injuries and was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.

editors picks oaky creek mine qas rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

