Breaking

Man in hospital after being trapped on work site

Jessica Mcgrath
MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by and
14th Sep 2018 4:17 PM | Updated: 4:46 PM

UPDATE 4.45pm

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics transported a male in his 30s to the Kingaroy Hospital. 

He is in a stable condition with an arm injury.

EARLIER 4.15pm

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a workplace incident in Kingaroy this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Crew members are currently on scene at a PCA work site on Alford St, attending to a patient who is trapped, possibly in a transfer bin.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics have not long arrived on the scene.

"We are assessing one patient who has their arm entrapped," he said.

Three crews are attending and were called at 3.55pm on Friday, September 14.

editors picks emergency services qas qfes workplace incident
South Burnett

