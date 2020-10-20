Menu
HUNT: Police say this man did not return home after leaving the scene of a crash last Thursday night. They are now searching for him near the Bruce Highway. Photo: Frances Klein, My Police
BREAKING: Manhunt underway for crash victim who fled scene

Frances Klein
20th Oct 2020 10:45 AM
POLICE are searching for a man who was involved in a crash that left a car totalled on the side of the Bruce Highway last Thursday night.

Jayden Alexander, 28, was involved in a two-vehicle serious traffic crash on the Bruce Highway at Traveston around 10pm.

 

Police are searching south of Gympie for missing man Jayden Alexander. Photo: My Police
The Gympie man failed to return home on the night and there is concern for his welfare.

Police have begun a land search near the (new) Bruce Highway involving State Emergency Service volunteers at Cobbs Gully at Kybong.

Jayden is described as caucasian, about 180cm tall, has a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

The wreckage after a crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein
A second person involved in the crash was taken to hospital last Thursday night.

Anyone who may have seen him or has further information is urged to contact police immediately.

Rubbish left behind at the scene of the crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein
If you have information for police, contact Policelink at ONLINE HERE or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers ONLINE HERE or call 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number: QP2002158202 within the online suspicious activity form.

