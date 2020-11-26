Menu
A man in his 30s has suffered a laceration to his face after an alleged knife attack.
BREAKING: Man’s face ‘sliced’ with knife in home attack

kaitlyn smith
26th Nov 2020 9:42 AM
POLICE are responding to reports of an possible armed assault at Rockhampton's south.

It is understood a disturbance occurred at a Denham St address at Allenstown around 9.35am.

One of the parties involved was also reportedly armed with a knife.

Early reports suggest a 32-year-old man suffered a laceration to his face during the incident.

The alleged offender, believed to be a woman, has since fled the scene on foot.

Her whereabouts is unknown at this time, with police now searching the area.

It is unclear whether any other injuries have been sustained.

Paramedics are also currently at the scene.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

